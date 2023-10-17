Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey helps tackle hunger

FOREST HILL, Md. — You always end up leaving the grocery store with a few items that weren't on your list, like an autograph from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey helped bag groceries and met customers on Monday at ShopRite in Forest Hill to raise awareness about food insecurity.

He says being present in the community is the best way to truly make a difference.

​"What you do with your time is the most meaningful to me. You can put your money in a lot of different places, and that's a great way to help, but I think how you spend your time giving back your time is something that's really, really big," Humphrey said.

The event on Monday was part of ShopRite's Partners in Caring campaign, which has donated $62 million.