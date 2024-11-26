Ravens come back and RUN to win the 'family feud' aka the brother bowl, 30-23

Pregame

Press pause if this sounds familiar. The Ravens went away from the run. They killed critical offensive drives with penalties and untimely miscues, which all led to a bad loss against the Steelers.



In all of the Baltimore Ravens losses, the coaching staff forgot they have three running backs (one of which is a Hall of Famer) and that this offense, no matter how great Lamar is, is still built off the run and play action.

Maybe because John Harbaugh is going against his brother in a familial feud, aka the Harbowl, he will remember who he is—a coach who leads a ground-and-pound team which is undefeated when Derrick Henry runs the ball 20 times or more.

What's on the line?

The purple and black received two favors last week. The Steelers lost to the Browns, which helps keep the division crown in reach. The Texans lost, which helps with the Ravens playoff seeding. Can the Ravens take advantage of the early Christmas gifts they've received?



Only time will tell on the next gut wrenching episode of being a Raven's fan.

Game Notes:

Chargers get the ball first and methodically march downfield to score a TD. The defense got absolutely shredded.

Score: 0-7 Chargers

A backbreaking penalty called against the Ravens after a great play action pass to Nelson Agholor backs them up to 1st and 25. Ravens punt.

Ravens get a huge stop on defense. Rookie Nate Wiggins knocks the ball out on 3rd down.

Another punt for the Ravens.

Chargers go down and kick a field goal.

Score: 0-10 Chargers

Ravens stick to the run while down two scores. An illegal formation penalty deletes a King Henry touchown. On the next play, we get some RPO magic. A fake to Henry and keeper by Lamar. Lamar says, "I'll do it." Six on the board.

Score: 7-10 Chargers

Ravens get another big stop on defense.



The Ravens go for a tush push deep in their territory on 4th down and GET IT. Ravens are moving and groving. Lamar launched a 40-yard bomb to Bateman.

LAMAR GOES 40 YARDS DEEP TO BATEMAN.



Ravens take the lead before half!



Score: 14-10 Ravens

Chargers dice and slice and kick a FG before the half.

Score: 14-13 Ravens

Halftime

Ravens get the ball and get a field goal.

Score: 17-13 Ravens

Kick here. Kick there. Kick everywhere.

Chargers get 3.

Score: 17-16 Ravens

Ravens offense moves downfield. Lamar hits Andrews for a TD. They go for 2 and come up short.

Score: 23-16 Ravens

Ravens get another stop on defense. The offense continues the track meet. Justice Hill takes it around the bend for a 51-yard TD.

Final Score: 30-23 Ravens

Final Thoughts:

This was a much needed road win on the west coast.

Again, this is the way. When Derrick Henry gets 20 or more carries, the Ravens are undefeated. Henry had 24 carries in this game. Running the ball is the lifeblood of this team.

It opens everything up for the offense. It also keeps a secondary which has had its fair share of disappear this year rested while keeping opposing offenses off the field watching the jumbo tron.

If the Ravens make the playoffs, they must stick with the run like they did tonight even if they get down early.

It doesn't get any easier from here. The Philadelphia Eagles and their high flying offense come to Baltimore. Buckle up.