Ravens Caravan hypes up fans at Cockeysville Dunkin' ahead of matchup against Steelers

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — We are two days away from the Ravens/Steelers game and the excitement is already brewing.

On Friday, the Dunkin' in Cockeysville held a Purple Friday Pep Rally, complete with the Ravens marching band, cheerleaders, and a performance from Poe.

While the rally pumped fans up on their way to work, the event also helped children in need with Dunkin' donating $21,000 to the University of Maryland Children's Hospital and Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

"We began to get super excited when we knew Iced Coffee Day was coming, and hopeful that we were going to be able to gain funds, necessary funds, to help support our music therapist. So, listening to the band of the Ravens helps you all understand how powerful music is in our lives and especially for helping critically ill children heal," said Patrice Brylske, director at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The money comes from Dunkin's Iced Coffee Day.

Stores in the area donated a dollar for each iced coffee sold that day.

Now, that money goes to help children in need.