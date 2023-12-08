Ravens caravan continues to spread cheer ahead of games

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are pumping up the community ahead of Sunday's game.

They held their third purple Friday caravan of the season on Friday.

One of the stops, Waugh Chapel Elementary in Odenton, where Ravens' cheerleaders, Poe and members of the marching Ravens put on a show.

It's a show their principal says caught all of the students by surprise.

"The kids were just so excited that the Ravens came with the cheerleaders, the marching band, the mascot, and it's just a really special experience. I've been working in schools a long time. And this is one of the best events that I've been a part of," said

The caravan stopped at seven different elementary schools today, getting students excited for Sunday's home game against the Rams.