Ravens built a new playground for the kids at Morrell Park School
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 19, 2023
BALTIMORE — A new place to play!

The Ravens were off the field and outside building a new playground today.

This is at Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School and Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore.

Volunteers made up of Ravens players and team staff joined members of Kaboom!, Heart of America and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks for the project.

"Making a great impact on our community and this is a fabulous day to do it. Tremendous community. Tremendous school community and we're really excited for the kids to get out of school and see a brand new playground they can play with," Sashi Brown, President of the Ravens, said.

Ravens staff say this is at least the 6th playground the team has built with Kaboom in Baltimore.

