Ravens announce Wild Card playoff tickets will be made available Thursday, December 12th

BALTIMORE — As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to head to New Jersey, the organization is letting the fans get their hands on a chance to see a playoff matchup at home.

The team announced Wednesday that tickets to a possible Wild Card playoff game will be available on Thursday, December 12th at 10:00 am.

Baltimore currently sits at 8-5, with games against the Giants, Steelers, Texans, and Browns.

The game in Pittsburgh will most likely be a game for the AFC North.

“We're excited that our team has positioned itself for another postseason run and the possibility of hosting a playoff game,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. “These next several weeks are sure to bring anticipation and high energy as we continue to chase our championship aspirations.”

If Baltimore ends up not hosting a playoff game, refunds will be given to those who have purchased tickets.

For fans who want to purchase tickets, click here.