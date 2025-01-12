Ravens advance to Divisional Round after beating Steelers 28-14

BALTIMORE — If you were one of the 70,546 people at M&T Bank on Saturday night, you might not have been able to feel your toes but could feel the fans' electricity as the Ravens took on the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Wild Card game.

Baltimore was without Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers, who suffered a knee injury in the final game of the regular season.

Baltimore came out hot on their first drive. It was the Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry show before Jackson found Bateman for a 15-yard touchdown pass to lead 7-0.

The Ravens scored 21 points in the first half, the second touchdown coming from Henry and the third from a 5-yard pass to Justice Hill.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would score no points in the first half, the first time this happened in a playoff game under Mike Tomlin's tenure as head coach.

Baltimore ran the ball 21 times in the first half, 11 more times than they did against the Kansas City Chiefs during last year's AFC Championship game.

Henry had 100 rushing yards by halftime, and Jackson had 64.

In the third quarter, Pittsburgh would get on the board after Russell Wilson found Van Jefferson for a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-7 game.

Baltimore would answer right back with a 45-yard touchdown run by Henry to make the lead 28-7.

Wilson found George Pickens for a 36-yard touchdown and would cut the lead back down to 14.

The 4th quarter was scoreless for both squads and Baltimore would run the clock down to seal the win.

The Ravens defeat the Steelers 28-14 and move on to the Divisional round.

They'll find out their opponent following the end of the Buffalo/Denver game.

L. Jackson: 16-21, 175 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 82 rushing yards.

D. Henry: 25 carries, 182 yards, 2 touchdowns

R. Bateman: 2 catches, 24 yards, 1 touchdown

I. Likely: 3 catches, 53 yards

Nnamdi Madubuike: 2 sacks, 4 total tackles

Michael Pierce: 1 sack

Odafe Oweh: 1 sack