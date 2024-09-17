Randallstown native Angel Reese teams up with Reese's Puffs

Angel Reese's basketball stardom, and her last name, has landed her a partnership with a tasty breakfast cereal.

General Mills announced special edition boxes of Reese's Puffs featuring the Randallstown native and Chicago forward.

"With a last name you can't ignore, REESE'S PUFFS cereal is proud [to] unveil 'Angel X REESE'S PUFFS' - four special-edition box designs with Angel's own signature flair on the back of each that celebrates her talent and style both in basketball and in fashion," the cereal company wrote in a press release announcement.

Courtesy: General Mills

The boxes of chocolate and peanut butter puff cereal inspired by the popular candy, will be sold for $5.69.

Reese played high school basketball at St. Frances Academy and started off her college basketball career at the University of Maryland before transferring to Louisiana State University.

And it's not her first partnership with the tasty chocolate-peanut butter candy brand.

Reese’s Pieces are you ready for drop 2?! Shop my Reese’s X Angel jerseys out now on https://t.co/AwOamxrUeg and if you’re coming to the game tomorrow night, I have a special surprise for you all 🧡 #reesespieces #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/5e54PukxaU — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 28, 2024

She's got a partnership with Reese's Pieces, and is selling Angel Reese jerseys in the iconic orange and yellow Reese's brand colors.