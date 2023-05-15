Randallstown NAACP looks to fill store vacancy in Owings Mills shopping center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — They have lacked a grocery store going on four years now.

On Monday a group is getting opinions on how to bring fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat back to the area.

This is at the New Town Village Shopping Center in Owings Mills.

The Shopping Center was built so people could walk to the store and didn't have to go to Liberty or Reisterstown Roads.

But the Giant that was there closed in 2019.

The President of the Randallstown NAACP Chapter says he isn't sure why the space hasn't been filled, but has concerns there's a racial aspect to the vacancy.

"Grocery stores are going into other white areas, right? And that's not an issue. But it always seems to be an issue when it's an African American shopping center. We're having all sorts of these problems with shopping centers that are in our community and so we want to step up to be a partner ad help make sure that we get solutions," said Ryan Coleman.

They are working with two potential grocery stores to fill that space but nothing concrete has happened yet.