Randallstown man pleads guilty to bribing Maryland Department of Labor official

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County man pleaded guilty Monday to bribing a Maryland Department of Labor official.

According to court documents, Mark Sykes, 51, made illegal payments in 2020 and 2021 to the former director of General Services for the Maryland Department of Labor.

The payments were made in exchange for helping Sykes steer state contracts to his company, Building Enterprise LLC.

Sykes' company received $174,903.25 from the State of Maryland for COVID-related facilities cleaning services.

The contracts were secured through a fraudulent scheme that benefited Sykes.

Officials say Sykes paid around $20,000 in bribes to be awarded the contracts.

Sykes' sentencing date is set for April 25, 2025 in Baltimore County.