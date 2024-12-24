Liberty Road fire chief uses hall space at fire station to give opportunity to local artists

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Bernard Jones' days are usually always busy.

As a matter of fact, he talked to me after working 109 hours in one week.

He's a fire chief with the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company, but that's not the only hat he wears.

Jones is also the owner of Clubb 33 and Firehouse Poetry.

Clubb 33/Bernard Jones

"So, Clubb 33 is like a group of friends from the fire department. We originally got together to try and host events that were full of love, fun, and just straight peace and a good time. And we started with sip and paint parties, and then we broaden our horizons out to do a couple more events, such as some private birthday parties, some promotional celebrations for people earning higher ranks in the fire department," said Jones.

The club is located in a hall at the fire station in Randallstown.

Jones added that the inspiration for Clubb 33 came from the lack of spaces that didn't have drama. He and his friends figured that they could create their own space with nothing but pure fun.

Another event includes open mic nights, Firehouse Poetry, which gives poets from far and near an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of an audience.

Now, while he's trying to operate this space, there are definitely challenges.

Jones handles day-to-day operations at the fire station, while also trying to keep the club running with different events.

Clubb 33/Bernard Jones

He says finding balance is definitely difficult, but where there's a will, there's a way.

"I still find a way to manage to get it done. [I] got some new friends [who] are helping out with the overall task and operations. So, it's getting better with time, [the] more people to know about it, [the] better we become as a group," Jones said.

The process to get on the stage is pretty simple.

Jones said most local artists reach out to DaTruthDaPoet, who also helps him run Firehouse Poetry.

She interviews the talent and hosts the event.

The crowd is very intimate, and Jones said the space and crowds are always full of love.

He says the goal is to eventually get their own space so they can offer an even bigger platform, especially in Baltimore County.

Clubb 33/Bernard Jones

And that starts with building partnerships, which he has already done for his next event, an ugly sweater game night.

"So, our first partnership is with Dave and Busters and Arundel Mills. So, they've got a nice room in the back of Dave and Busters where we basically have that spot. And thanks to the folks at Dave and Busters, Jill, for giving us an opportunity to host the event, we'll have a space where we can hold probably close to 200 people in there, and everybody can have a different table where we're going to be having a good time," said Jones.

That event will be on Saturday, December 28.

Clubb 33/ Bernard Jones

Tickets for the event can be found here.

If you want to learn more about the Clubb 33, you can click here,