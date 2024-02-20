Watch Now
Rally held Monday showcases youth support of Gaza ceasefire resolution

Posted at 11:27 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 23:27:02-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Maryland State House Monday night in support of a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

Lawmakers are discussing a long-term ceasefire resolution for Israel and Palestine.

Signs were held reading "Cease fire now" and "Free Palestine."

Speakers at the event included delegates Gabriel Acevero and Ashanti Martinez, who are sponsoring the bill.

The youth-led rally focused on showcasing the young people who support the movement.

"We're not very well represented in the legislatures, whether that be state or federal. It's people of a different generation. So, it's important that we voice our opinions. Today, we've been lobbying to house delegates, going from meeting to meeting, letting them know where we stand and what needs to happen," said Iman Shehadeh.

The group plans to continue organizing in support of the bill.

