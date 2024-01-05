Rain or snow, Maryland is ready

BALTIMORE — Highway crews are ready for whatever comes our way this weekend.

Today, crews started treating roads across the area, ready for the wintery mix.

While the Baltimore region is supposed to see mostly rain, a state highway spokesperson says crews will still be out.

"We will keep crews in because there's a chance for refreeze late Saturday into early Sunday and then again on Monday. Anything that remains wet on the pavement has the potential to freeze. So be extra cautious, there will be out scouting for any icy patches," said Charlie Gischlar, Maryland State Highway Administration.

The SHA has more than 385,000 tons of salt ready to go across the state as well as 1.7 million gallons of brine to spray on our roads.