DUNDALK, Md. — Music, food, and community coming together in Dundalk for the Dundalk Heritage Fair Friday.

All weekend long, you can celebrate the heritage of the area and they're doing it rain or shine.

The three-day event is filled with over 100 vendors, live music, amusement rides, and local food.

The last day of the fair is Sunday, from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information about the fair, click here.