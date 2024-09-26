Watch Now
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County, specifically on Deep Cove Road near Central Avenue.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is asking for anyone who may have come in contact with this animal to come forward.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

It also spread when an infected animal's saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

To prevent the spread of rabies:

  • All pets should have current rabies immunizations.
  • Do not allow your pets to run free.
  • Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.
  • Do not leave pet food outside.
  • Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.
  • If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention.

To contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, call 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
After business hours contact 443-481-3140.

