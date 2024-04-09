Raccoon in Anne Arundel County tests positive for rabies

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A rabies alert has been issued for a raccoon on Lee Boulevard, near John Marshall Park in Shady Side.

The raccoon was found on April 5.

Anyone that may have come in contact with it is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, skunk or bat.

The Department of Health provided the following tips to prevent the spread of rabies:



Pets should have current rabies immunizations

Don't allow pets to run free

Secure outside garbage

Don't leave pet food outside

Avoid contact with wildlife

Animals that appear sick or injured can be reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at 877-463-6497.

For more information on rabies, clickhere.