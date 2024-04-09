Watch Now
Raccoon in Anne Arundel County tests positive for rabies

Courtesy: Maryland DNR//Photographer: Nathaniel Peck
Winning Winter photo for Maryland Department of Natural Resource Photo Contest 2023.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 09, 2024
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A rabies alert has been issued for a raccoon on Lee Boulevard, near John Marshall Park in Shady Side.

The raccoon was found on April 5.

Anyone that may have come in contact with it is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, skunk or bat.

The Department of Health provided the following tips to prevent the spread of rabies:

  • Pets should have current rabies immunizations
  • Don't allow pets to run free
  • Secure outside garbage
  • Don't leave pet food outside
  • Avoid contact with wildlife

Animals that appear sick or injured can be reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at 877-463-6497.
