Rabies alert issued in Harford County after stray cat tests positive

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Health Department issued a rabies alert after a stray cat tested positive for the virus.
Officials say the cat was found near Nuttal Avenue in Edgewood and it may have exposed other people.
If you or your pets have had contact with this cat contact the Health Department at 410-877-2300.
The Health Department provided the following tips to prevent rabies exposure:
- Keep pets leashed when out for walks
- Cover trash cans and don't leave pet food outside
- Avoid interacting with wildlife
- Notify Animal Control if you notice an animal showing abnormal behaviors