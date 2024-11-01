Rabies alert issued in Anne Arundel County for infected raccoon

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking for anyone that may have come in contact with the animal on October 29 in the 6500 block of Shadyside Road.

The raccoon was found on Wednesday, October 30.

If you or your pet had contact with this infected animal, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254.

