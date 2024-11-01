Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rabies alert issued in Anne Arundel County for infected raccoon

Oil Leak Arkansas
Danny Johnston/AP
FILE: Raccoon
Oil Leak Arkansas
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking for anyone that may have come in contact with the animal on October 29 in the 6500 block of Shadyside Road.

The raccoon was found on Wednesday, October 30.

If you or your pet had contact with this infected animal, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254.

For more information about rabies, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices