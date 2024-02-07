Rabies Alert in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — The Department of Health of Anne Arundel County is looking anyone who may have encountered a raccoon at the crossing of Wild Cranberry Court and Wild Cranberry Drive in Crownsville. This cantankerous critter has tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who may have come into contact with or may believe that their pet has been bitten, please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is a fatal disease spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Animals infected with rabies are typically raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, or groundhogs.

Here are some suggested precautions:



All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow your pets to run free.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

For more info on rabies click here or to get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7254.

