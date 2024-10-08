Rabid groundhog gets into fight with dog in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — One particular area in Frederick appears to have a rabid groundhog problem.

Three groundhogs have tested positive for rabies in as many months, all within a quarter mile radius of the Willowcrest neighborhood.

The latest infected groundhog was picked up on October 3 after getting into a fight with a dog.

Some groundhogs are known to be aggressive towards people and pets.

Regardless, officials say this many rabid groundhogs in such a short period of time is unusual.

They say it's important to report any bites to the Health Department (301-600-3342 and 301-600-1717).

“Mammals can be infected with the rabies virus so do not touch or play with unknown animals, and make sure your pets are vaccinated," said Barry Glotfelty, Director for Frederick County Environmental Health Services. "If you or your pets have contact with a stray or wild animal, report it to Animal Control at 301-600-1544."