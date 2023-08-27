R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE — A lot went on in Baltimore over the weekend, including the Charm City Live Festival.

R&B singer Ari Lennox was the headliner.

Donnell Jones and hip-hop artist MC Lyte also performed.

"We want to give everybody one good party before they go back to school. Everyone's life goes back to normal come Monday morning. But it's really just about showcasing Baltimore; everything is about Baltimore—how we can come together in peace, how we can support our businesses, how we can support our downtown. When we know so many of our residents depends on jobs here to work, this is what this is about, and Charm City Live is a festival here to stay and here to stay in the heart of Downtown," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Along with live entertainment, there were also food trucks.

The event was free and hosted at a new location this year at Pratt Street and Market Place at the Inner Harbor.