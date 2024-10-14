Queen Anne's County man wanted in stepfather's killing chased down by police in Philadelphia

MILLINGTON, Md. — A Friday night murder in Queen Anne's County leads police to Philadelphia.

That's where Brian Sykes tried fleeing officers.

Sykes, 48, was wanted for allegedly killing his stepfather David Teat.

The 67-year-old was found dead inside his Millington home on Pfalzgroff Road.

Witnesses told detectives that Teat and Sykes had gotten into serious altercation.

Teat's car was also missing, so an alert was issued for other agencies to be on the lookout.

On Sunday evening police in North Philadelphia spotted Teat's stolen car being driven by Sykes.

He tried getting away, but struck multiple cars in the process allowing for police to take him into custody.

Sykes now faces a slew of charges including murder, assault, robbery and theft.

“Our office is grateful for the critical support we received from law enforcement agencies in Delaware and Pennsylvania in the apprehension of this suspect," said Queen Anne's County Sheriff Sheriff Gary Hofmann. "We are grateful that Brian Sykes will now face the judicial process. This is an important step towards justice for the victim and their family.”

Sykes is expected to be extradited to Maryland.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call the Sheriff's Office at 410-758-0770 extension 1225, or email dsullivan@qac.org.