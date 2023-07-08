Quadruple shooting leaves two people dead and one in critical condition

BALTIMORE — A verbal dispute turned into a quadruple shooting, leaving two people dead and one in critical condition Saturday.

Police say that just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found three men, ranging in ages from 20 to 29, suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to area hospitals, where the 29-year-old and the 21-year-old male died a short time later.

The 20-year-old male had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later received a call about a walk-in shooting victim, a 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a verbal dispute that led to a physical altercation, at which time gunshots were fired.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over this Investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.