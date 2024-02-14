Watch Now
Quadruple shooting in East Baltimore leaves one man critically injured

Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 14, 2024
A quadruple shooting in East Baltimore leaves one man critically injured and three others in the hospital. It happened Tuesday on East Eager Street not far from Geenmount Avenue.

Police found a 22-year-old man shot and took him to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Later, three other men, ages 21, 23, and 24 walked into a hospital all with injuries from a shooting.

Detectives determined all 4 men were shot at the same location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

