Pushback on BGE's plan for three-year rate hike

Posted at 6:55 PM, Dec 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — There's pushback against BGE's plan to raise your utility bill over the next three years.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen and a coalition are calling on the Public Service Commission to reject the proposal.

The utility says the money is needed to cover the costs of vital infrastructure upgrades.

To pay for it, the energy provider says there will be an average increase of 5% for BGE customers. This means people would likely see a roughly $10 increase per month.

"Our message today to the Public Service Commission is clear: just say no to BGE's three-year ratepayer-subsidized tax hike," said Cohen.

The vote by the Public Service Commission needs to happen by Friday.

