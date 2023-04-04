Pursuit of stolen car ends near school playground

Chizuk Amuno Congergation and Schools went on lockdown Friday afternoon when a stolen vehicle, being chased by police, ended up near a playground, according to Executive Director David Schimmel.

The Baltimore County Police Department also confirmed they were called for a stolen vehicle investigation at the location.

Chizuk Amuno's grounds are located directly across the street from a beltway off ramp.

No one was injured, but five kids were arrested after fleeing the car, according to Schimmel.

"As it turned out, none of the suspects had weapons of any kind," said Schimmel in a statement, adding, "there has been no indication that the Synagogue or Schools were targeted in any way."

"We are most grateful to the Maryland State Police, to our School Resource Officer and security guard, to our teachers and administrators, and to our students and parents who handled this situation so admirably." - Executive Director David Schimmel

Baltimore County Police is the lead agency investigating the case.