Public Service Commission launches investigation into BGE amid allegations of deficient inspection protocols

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Public Service Commission has launched an investigation into Baltimore Gas & Electric Company's (BGE) gas safety inspection program.

Officials say the investigation has been assigned to Chief Public Utility Law Judge Kristin Case Lawrence for investigation, fact-finding and recommendations.

Back in April, an investigation opened by the PSC's Engineering Division identified gaps in BGE's quality assurance and compliance oversight as it relates to gas pipeline safety.

The report alleged major safety violations from the company.

BGE employees sparked the report after they went to the commission with concerns over a coworker who was allegedly falsifying inspection reports for over four years.

Officials with BGE responded to the report, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring its electric and gas infrastructure is well-maintained.

"Due to the seriousness of the allegations raised and the findings of the Engineering Division, we have asked the Chief Judge to thoroughly examine all of the issues and questions raised by the parties," said Frederick H. Hoover, Chair of the Commission. "Although this case is separate from BGE's multi-year rate case, new information revealed in this proceeding could become relevant to that case."

Following the chief judge's final report, the commission said it will allow the parties to comment on the findings and recommendations prior to issuing its determination in the matter. '

WMAR reached out to BGE for comment on the investigation and the company replied with the following:

“We look forward to participating in this proceeding to further assure the Commission and parties that safety of the gas and electric systems is our number one priority.”