Public safety campaign for Kia, Hyundai owners

Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 20, 2023
Baltimore County Police are trying to combat the "Kia Boyz" trend on TikTok, where people steal Hyundai and Kia cars.

Those cars are easier to steal because they have the push button feature, instead of a key ignition.

Police are saying to take your car to a dealer for a software update for the following Hyundai models: 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata, and the 2020-2021 Venue.

Then you should email your registration information to the police department at Wheellockprogram@baltimorecountymd.gov to pick up your free steering wheel lock. The deadline is February 27.

