Chuck Schumer'sBaltimore book tour stop canceled before planned protest

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a closed-door caucus lunch, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
BALTIMORE — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is receiving widespread criticism from fellow Democrats over his handling of a GOP funding bill that averted a federal government shutdown.

The longtime Senator from New York was scheduled to appear in Baltimore Monday, to promote his new book at the Enoch Pratt Central Library on Cathedral Street.

At least one organization planned on using Schumer's upcoming tour stop as an opportunity to protest what they consider his "caving" and "throw[ing] in the towel on [the] MAGA Budget Bill."

"We need to make an example of Schumer and send a message to all Democratic officials that we want backbone,"the Progressive Change Campaign Committee urged on their website.

The organization claims over 80 percent of their of members have lost confidence in Schumer as Senate Democratic Leader.

After word got around of the planned protests, Schumer's touring schedule was canceled for the remainder of the week citing "security reasons."

Schumer initially opposed assisting Republicans with passing a bill to keep the government open, but later backed down and supported it.

Some members of Congress have defended Schumer's leadership position, while others are supporting change.

Schumer's book is titled "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," which shares his views on the "chronic persecution of the Jewish people."

