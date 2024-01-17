Protesters call on legislators to stop sending money to Israel

Protesters from groups including Maryland 2 Palestine and DMV Dissenters raised painted red hands in the Maryland State House on Wednesday, protesting aid to Israel.

A couple dozen protesters donning keffiyehs and ceasefire now shirts held a sign reading "[Maryland] says $301 mil. for community, not genocide" as well as Palestinian flags inside the state house.

The protesters moved outside and said during a live-streamed portion of the protest that they chose Wednesday to protest because it was a budget day.

"That's why we chose today," said a leader who didn't give her name, "so that the General Assembly knows, we are watching them, we are paying attention and we will not be quiet and complicit."

Chants at the protest included "Legislators you can't hide, you're committing genocide."