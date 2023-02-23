Protesters call for Howard County auditor to be fired

HOWARD COUNTY — A Howard County group wants the county auditor to be fired over what they're calling 'Jim Crow-Era' racism.

This stems from a meeting the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held at the Library's central branch in Columbia in October.

The group is an historically Black sorority.

According to County Auditor Craig Glendenning, the audit started from an anonymous complaint over the misuse of Howard County funds and resources.

All of that was put in a report on the Howard County website, which listed the gender and race of attendees, as well as details on what people were wearing and what decorations were being brought in.

However, on Wednesday, all of those details were scrubbed from the report.

That audit was ended, with the auditor saying it couldn't be completed because the library system wouldn't cooperate.

On Thursday, protesters were outside the library's central branch in Columbia.

They say the letter was a Jim Crow-Era tractor meant to intimidate the library, the library's president, and the sorority.

"The auditor is his report states they sat in this parking lot and watched these women come in to a meeting. That he was told in advance this was indeed taking place. My question is, how many other authorized events does he spend your tax dollars and mine sitting in the parking lot counting the number of people that go in and what they're wearing," Said Reverend Larry Walker.

The group says the audit was done in part because Tonya Aikens, the head of the library, is a black woman.

But they say she is not a member of the sorority, or any sorority.

The protesters want auditor Glendenning to be fired, Aikens to get an apology, and the sorority to get an apology.

WMAR-2 News asked Glendenning for a comment, he responded saying that he didn't watch the protest and couldn't comment on their claims.