Proposed Settlement reached in Maryland Lawsuit against EPA

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released a proposed settlement on Thursday between the State of Maryland and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The settlement to a lawsuit the State brought against the federal agency in 2020, would require the EPA to "prioritize its efforts in Pennsylvania on the counties that contribute the most pollution to, or have the largest impact on, local rivers and streams."

Maryland, and other parties to the suit, felt that the EPA hadn't required enough of Pennsylvania in reducing its pollution into waterways, which in turn impacts the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

“This proposed settlement is a win for local waterways, healthy communities, and the Chesapeake Bay," said Hilary Harp Falk, the president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

"Marylanders deserve a clean and healthy Chesapeake Bay," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. "The Bay and its local waterways are vital social, economic and cultural resources to communities across Maryland, but keeping them healthy is difficult when pollution from Pennsylvania washes downstream."

The settlement will be finalized after a 30 day public comment period.