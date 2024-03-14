Proposed road repair cuts mean more potholes in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Proposed cuts to road repair funds could mean more potholes in Baltimore.

The Maryland Senate recently passed cuts to highway user revenue, which funds road repairs across the state.

Around two-thirds of the statewide cuts come out of Baltimore's funds.

As the proposal moves to the Maryland House of Delegates, city leaders urge them to reject it.

Mayor Scott highlighted that Baltimore has the largest load of repairs in the state.

City leaders estimate 170 miles of road won't get resurfaced if the cuts pass.

