Proposed bill would bar ICE agents from accessing MD databases without a warrant

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Led by members of Maryland CASA, a group urged the passage of a bill to restrict ICE agents from searching state databases without a warrant.

The bill expands on a current law that bars them from the Maryland vehicle administration databases.

"This is very important because it stops ICE from getting access to our data without a warrant which is very important so no more back door surveillance, no more families ripped apart because our government hands over this information," said George Escobar, CASA chief of programs and services.

People shared stories of undocumented immigrants being detained by ICE claiming the agents told them they found their information in the MVA website before the current law was put in place.

Now there's fear this could happen with other lists or information.

"I trusted the government when I got my driver's license here in Maryland. I believed my information was safe but that morning I learned the truth that ICE was using my information to tear my family apart," said Alex, speaking on behalf of Jose Hernandez.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a member of the Maryland Freedom Caucus, says this is a solution looking for a problem.

"Helping ICE apprehend known criminals is a good thing so yes, whatever tools they need they should have," said Szeliga.

During the committee hearing, the team outlined that ICE may be able to get a warrant if they can prove a person is here unlawfully and on the database.

That would then give them access to it through a court order.