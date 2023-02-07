Proposed bill aims to make free school lunch permanent statewide

If you've ever had to skip a meal during the work day, you know just how hard it can be to focus and get things done when you're hungry.

Unfortunately for a lot of Maryland students that could soon be an every day experience.

During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch.

The federal funding for those meals has now ended, but the need for them has not.

Which is why the American Heart Association met with lawmakers in Annapolis on Tuesday to support a bill that would lock in free meals for all Maryland students.

"We live in difficult financial times right now for our families and having more and more things to think about like 'oh does my kind have enough lunch money?' 'How are we going to pay our electric bill?' 'How are we going to do those other things required for day to day life?' This takes off one stressor of our Maryland families," said Laura Hale, Director or Government Relations at the American Heart Association.

The bill has now officially been introduced in the House of Delegates and so far has the support of over 30 legislators.