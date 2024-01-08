Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Proposal for library/apartment complex moves forward in Pigtown

Rendering of proposed Pigtown Lofts
Moseley Architects
Rendering of proposed Pigtown Lofts<br/>
Rendering of proposed Pigtown Lofts
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 14:59:12-05

BALTIMORE — Libraries are redefining themselves in a lot of ways these days, and Enoch Pratt Free Library is branching out with a new design idea in Pigtown.

The one-story Pigtown library location - officially called the Washington Village location - is set to become a five-story building that includes apartments above the library.

Washington Village library branch
Washington Village library branch

It's called Pigtown Lofts. The new, mixed-use concept was reviewed by Baltimore's design panel last week.

Enoch Pratt notes that "the library will be expanded to double the current size, with apartments on the upper floors."

Rendering of proposed Pigtown Lofts
Rendering of proposed Pigtown Lofts

The proposal would bring 21 apartments to the building, as well as a community office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices