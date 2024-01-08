Proposal for library/apartment complex moves forward in Pigtown

BALTIMORE — Libraries are redefining themselves in a lot of ways these days, and Enoch Pratt Free Library is branching out with a new design idea in Pigtown.

The one-story Pigtown library location - officially called the Washington Village location - is set to become a five-story building that includes apartments above the library.

Enoch Pratt Free Library Washington Village library branch



It's called Pigtown Lofts. The new, mixed-use concept was reviewed by Baltimore's design panel last week.

Enoch Pratt notes that "the library will be expanded to double the current size, with apartments on the upper floors."

Moseley Architects Rendering of proposed Pigtown Lofts



The proposal would bring 21 apartments to the building, as well as a community office.