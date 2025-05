LAUREL, Md. — The Mainstreet Festival Parade in Laurel has been canceled after a propane explosion.

Officials say the explosion happened at the intersection of 4th and Main Streets during vendor setup.

One vendor was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

BGE crews secured the area and foot traffic in the area has been reduced.

While the parade was canceled, the festival will still operate as normal.

This incident remains under investigation.