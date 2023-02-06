Project to help redevelop former Mayfair Theatre underway

BALTIMORE — The building has stood on North Howard Street for 100 years.

It’s now just a shell of the Mayfair Theatre, which has disintegrated with age since it closed 37 years ago.

Yet, nearby small businesses, like Current Space Art Gallery and Studios, hope its redevelopment may bring life to the entire area.

“It’s great to see that there’s a lot more attention being given to this area,” said Co-Owner Julianne Hamilton, “It’s a beautiful, historic corridor.”

“It’s great to have more foot traffic around us and not feel so isolated on what used to be a vacant block,” added Co-Owner Michael Benevento.

Yonah Zahler’s Zahlco Development company, which already gave a facelift to the nearby congress hotel is behind this new $25 million project.

“The main idea is when you walk into the façade, which is the old Mayfair Theatre, that will be the entrance. That will be the lobby,” said Zahler, “The goal is really trying to create… yes, it’s a beautiful place to live, but also a cultured sort of feeling you might have.”

The plans call for 95 residential units, retail space and a parking garage.

While its taken decades for blight to dim the beauty of the historic landmark, its resurgence will transform a part of the city, which time had forgotten.

“Rewarding of taking something, bringing it back to life, breathing real life into it and making that whole block, that whole neighborhood kind of connect itself, and I think that’s really what’s enjoyable about developing in Baltimore,” said Zahler, “There’s so much to offer.”

