Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Proceeds from new limited release ale to go toward conservation

Sweet Pea.jpg
Courtesy: Maryland Zoo
African Penguin Sweet Pea smiles for the camera next to the beer named for her.
Sweet Pea.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 07, 2024

Peabody, also known as Sweet Pea to her handlers at the Maryland Zoo, is getting the spotlight on a new pale ale.

The Zoo is collaborating with Peabody Heights Brewery on a limited release pale ale to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Penguin Coast habitat and to help raise money for conservation efforts.

The ale, called Sweet Pea's Promise is available at the Peabody Heights Taproom, on draft and for sale in six-packs.

Proceeds from the sale of the ale will go towards the conservation of African Penguins, which is an endangered species.

"It was the perfect opportunity to brew up a special beer in honor and support of the Maryland Zoo," says Edward O'Keefe, the Peabody Heights Brewery Vice President and Owner.

Sweet Pea 2.jpg
Peabody (aka Sweet Pea) poses at the Maryland Zoo penguin habitat with the ale named for her.

"African Penguins are a crowd favorite but their numbers are plummeting in their native range, says Kirby Fowler, President and CEO of the Maryland Zoo. "The partnership with Peabody Heights Brewery helps us breed new chicks in Maryland and support their cousins' survival in the wild."

The beer is even crafted with a nod to one of Sweet Pea's favorite fish, from a new kind of hops called Anchovy Hops.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices