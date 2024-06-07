Proceeds from new limited release ale to go toward conservation

Peabody, also known as Sweet Pea to her handlers at the Maryland Zoo, is getting the spotlight on a new pale ale.

The Zoo is collaborating with Peabody Heights Brewery on a limited release pale ale to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Penguin Coast habitat and to help raise money for conservation efforts.

The ale, called Sweet Pea's Promise is available at the Peabody Heights Taproom, on draft and for sale in six-packs.

Proceeds from the sale of the ale will go towards the conservation of African Penguins, which is an endangered species.

"It was the perfect opportunity to brew up a special beer in honor and support of the Maryland Zoo," says Edward O'Keefe, the Peabody Heights Brewery Vice President and Owner.

Courtesy: Maryland Zoo Peabody (aka Sweet Pea) poses at the Maryland Zoo penguin habitat with the ale named for her.

"African Penguins are a crowd favorite but their numbers are plummeting in their native range, says Kirby Fowler, President and CEO of the Maryland Zoo. "The partnership with Peabody Heights Brewery helps us breed new chicks in Maryland and support their cousins' survival in the wild."

The beer is even crafted with a nod to one of Sweet Pea's favorite fish, from a new kind of hops called Anchovy Hops.

