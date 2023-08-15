Prince George's County Public Schools impacted by cyberattack

Prince George's County Public Schools was the victim of a cyberattack on Monday morning.

PGCPS says the attack impacted 4,500 user accounts out of 180,000, primarily staff accounts.

They also say that the main business and student information systems, Oracle and SchoolMAX, did not appear to be impacted.

Many of the network systems have been restored, but all users will still be required to reset their passwords on August 15.

PGCPS will be contacting users who were impacted by the attack in the coming days with more information regarding their accounts pending further review by a team of external cybersecurity experts.