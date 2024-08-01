Prince George's County officer accused of abusing K9 partner

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County officer has been suspended without pay after getting hit with three animal cruelty charges.

Corporal David Acosta, assigned to the Canine Section, is charged in connection with the mistreatment of a dog assigned to him, a two-year-old bloodhound named Daisy.

On July 14, the department suspended Acosta for an unrelated incident.

Police say after his dog was picked up, handlers noticed injuries related to an e-collar on Daisy's neck. She was taken to the veterinarian and also had other medical conditions that needed medical care.

“This situation involving Daisy is appalling. She is a part of the PGPD family. I expect that all of our handlers treat their canine partners with the utmost care and concern. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first incident of animal mistreatment in the 60-year history of the Canine Section," said Chief Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County Police.

Daisy and Acosta's other dog Spartacus, have been permanently reassigned to two veteran handler within the section.

Acosta joined the force in 2006. This remains an active investigation.

Anyone who has information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721.