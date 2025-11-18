Prince George's County ends decades old law banning pit bull dogs

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Some may not know but for nearly 30 years pit bull dogs were prohibited in Prince George's County.

Thanks to a new bill sponsored by County Council Chair Edward Burroughs III, the ban has ended.

"This legislation not only prevents the inhumane euthanasia of countless dogs who pose no threat but also makes our communities safer by strengthening protections for residents against genuinely dangerous dogs,” said Burroughs.

Under the previous law, most pit bull-type dog breeds, on appearance alone, were automatically deemed unadoptable.

As result dogs were left confined in kennels for months, without even being allowed outside for a walk.

This eventually led to a federal lawsuit.

Over time shelter staff were the only ones allowed to handle the dogs, but later animal rescue organizations were permitted to transfer them out of the county for adoption.

“For years, residents have called for fair, effective laws, and this outdated policy has cost our community dearly in reputation and resources, in trust, and in lives. It has strained our animal services system and blocked meaningful progress," said Caitrin Conroy, Executive Director of the Prince George’s Pet Unity Project, which played a huge role in getting new legislation passed.

The newly adopted law does raise civil penalties for repeat offenders, while changing up what classifies a dog as dangerous.

"This legislation holds irresponsible dog owners accountable, ensuring that the focus remains on behavior, not breed,” said Burroughs.

Some key provisions of the bill include enhanced leash-law requirements.

County residents adopting pit bull breeds from the Animal Services Division must also meet other strict requirements.

Dogs already in the County are covered under the new law, as long as they're registered.

Humane World for Animals, formerly known as the Humane Society, is assisting in the roll out, pledging to cover adoption fees for dozens of pit bull-type dogs at the Prince George’s County Animal Shelter, along with a donation of 1,000 microchips to help reunite lost pets with their families.