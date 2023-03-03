Previously convicted murderer found guilty of robbing Baltimore CVS Pharmacy

BALTIMORE — A man with a violent past has been convicted of yet another crime.

Kelly Franklin was already on parole after spending 13 years behind bars for a 2006 murder in Baltimore County.

On September 15, 2021 Baltimore City Prosecutors say he carjacked a woman.

The next day he used the stolen car to drive to a CVS on Belair Road, and rob the pharmacy.

A Baltimore Police officer responding to the scene caught Franklin trying to run away with a trash bag full of stolen money and prescription medication.

Last month Franklin was convicted of auto theft in relation to the carjacking, and on Thursday a jury found him guilty of the CVS robbery.

He now faces up to 50 years in prison, on top of 16 for violating parole.

Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced for the Motor Vehicle Theft on May 8, and the robbery on June 13.

"This repeat offender was wreaking havoc in our community with no regard for the law," said Deputy State's Attorney Thomas M. Donnelly. "It is quite evident he should not be free to do this in our communities, and this conviction will ensure that he is no longer a threat to our city.”