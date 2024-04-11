Preston's Stationery closes after 90+ years in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — One of the oldest businesses in downtown Bel Air is now closing its doors.

Preston's Stationery has been on Main Street for nearly 100 years, becoming known for its wedding stationery and custom invitations.

Now, it's shutting down in the coming weeks.

The Preston family said in a statement:

After nearly a century of serving our community, it is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our beloved stationery business. This decision was not made lightly, but after much consideration of the changing landscape of the industry and economic challenges, we believe it is the right step forward.

We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive community who have been with us on this journey for generations. It has been an honor to be a part of the fabric of this community and to provide quality stationery products and services over the years.

While we are sad to say goodbye, we are also filled with gratitude for the memories, relationships, and experiences that this business has provided us. As we close this chapter, we do so with a deep sense of appreciation for the opportunity to have been a part of so many lives.

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of our story, and we hope that the spirit of our business will live on in the memories and connections we have made. Thank you for your support and friendship throughout the years.

Preston's will stay open for the next month or two, to sell off its inventory, with deep discounts.

The building, just south of Fulford Avenue, was also home to AleCraft Brewing, before that business left.