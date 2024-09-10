Pressing pause on saving the world to save the day for some little ones

BALTIMORE — If superheroes are seen scaling buildings, one can assume they are in pursuit of a supervillain.

Today, heroes from across the Marvel and DC Universe pressed pause on saving the world to save the day for a group of little ones.

Window washers from Skyclean, Inc., wearing the costumes of some fan favorite comic book heroes, cleaned the windows of pediatric patients Spider-Man style at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

The smiles on the children’s faces flew from ear to ear. No joker.

“It was the ultimate. The kids loved it,” says Damion Roscoe, a parent.

“They had Batman. They had the Hulk. They had Spider-Man, Green Lantern... and the kids loved it. It really boosted their spirits. It made me cry.”