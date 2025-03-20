President Trump's intent to block FBI HQ project in MD prompts pushback from Governor Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore is responding to President Donald Trump's recent threats to block a new FBI headquarters from being built in Maryland.

On Thursday while speaking about and agreed framework for Maryland's annual fiscal budget, Moore said Trump pulled the plug during a press conference before even talking to Congress or Maryland leadership.

"Maryland was selected as the best place for the FBI to meet its public safety mission," Moore said, "It's a project that would generate over $4 billion in economic activity for Marylanders, it's a project that would bring over 7,500 jobs, it was a project that was a decade in the making and he canceled it via press conference."

Trump made the statement Friday during an address at the Department of Justice, vowing that his administration was "going to stop it, not going to let that happen."

"We're going to build another big FBI building right where it is, which would have been the right place because the FBI and the DOJ have to be near each other," Trump said, "The FBI and the DOJ work together. Now in my case they worked together for bad purposes, but they do. They were always together. So how can you have one that's 3 hours away?"

Maryland won a bid in November 2023 to have the FBI's new headquarters built in Greenbelt.

The move was delayed after a federal watchdog launched an investigation into how the Biden administration chose the site.

Prior to his comments about the FBI HQ project, Moore listed multiple reasons why he believes the Trump-Vance administration is a "clear and present danger to Maryland's economy and people."

One reason being the multitude of cuts to federal funding leading to hundreds of thousands of layoffs.

Citing credit analysis from Moody's, Moore says the cuts pose a greater threat to Maryland than any other state in the country.