President set to give Maryland $56.1 million for water infrastructure upgrades

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding Maryland $56.1 million for water infrastructure upgrades as announced by the Biden-Harris administration.

This comes from the president's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that communities can use to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies.

Half of the funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

Specific projects for the funding have not yet been announced.

However, one example of how this funding can be used is $3 million in funding to the Piscataway Bio-Energy in Prince George's County to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

President's Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026.

