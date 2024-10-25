President Joe Biden to travel to Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE — President Joe Biden plans to travel to Baltimore on Tuesday, October 29.

Officials say President Biden will discuss his Investing in America agenda.

He plans to talk about how the agenda is rebuilding infrastructure, tackling the climate crisis, and creating good paying union jobs.

Biden has paid a visit to Maryland a few times this year, most recently in Prince George's County with Vice President Kamala Harris to discusschanges in Medicare prices.

He also came to Baltimore to get a tour of the Key Bridge wreckage.

A location and timeframe for Tuesday's visit have not been announced.