President Joe Biden is returning to Maryland to deliver a 'major' economic address.

During the address, he plans to lay out the contrast between Bidenomics and Republicans' economic policies.

The last time he visited, February, when he spoke about historic investments made in America.

Biden is set to visit on Thursday, September 14.

We will have more information on this latest trip as it becomes available.