President Joe Biden makes return to Baltimore on Wednesday

Jeff Hager
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 28, 2023
BALTIMORE — President Joe Biden is set to return to Baltimore on Wednesday.

Details on the visit are limited.

According to the White House, Biden will speak at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference about historic investments made in America.

It's unclear where the event will be held.

Biden came to town last month to discuss upgrades underway to the Baltimore-Potomac Tunnel.

MORE: Biden touts $4 billion rail project in Baltimore visit

We will have more information on this latest trip as it becomes available.

